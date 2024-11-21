Prince Harry puts personal happiness above Meghan Markle's needs

Prince Harry seems to have undergone a huge personality change as Royal expert claims he has shed his protective nature and is prioritizing his own feelings,



According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the Duke of Sussex has started to put his personal happiness above his wife, Meghan Markle’s needs.

Analyzing Harry’s solo appearance at the Grey Cup in Vancouver to promote the Invictus Games, Stanton noted that the Duke was beaming with enthusiasm, displaying authentic happiness and enjoyment.

Speaking of Harry and Meghan’s joint appearances on GB News, Stanton said, "Here, we tend to see more of his protective nature than his individual emotion as he puts Meghan's feelings above his own."

As for his latest solo outing, the expert noted, "Here on his own, he is completely engaged with what he is doing and who he is meeting.”

"His passion here is incredibly visible, which isn't surprising given the Invictus Games has a huge place in his heart and is a venture he is extremely dedicated to.”

"Attending alone, we always tend to see the best of Harry when he's appearing solo. Harry absolutely comes into his own. He's got this massive smile, he's beaming from ear to ear, portraying his enjoyment and his happiness.

"He's completely relaxed and focused on what needs to be done. He can focus on being himself and on interacting with those around him."