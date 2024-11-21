Prince Harry’s big plans for Christmas revealed amid Royal family reunion rumours

Prince Harry has revealed his big plans for this year’s Christmas, refuting rumours regarding his alleged desire to mark the occasion with the Royal family in the UK.



According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex will bring festive joy to bereaved military children this holiday season as Global Ambassador for Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The son of King Charles and late Princess Diana has invited members of the charity to a special virtual Christmas engagement on December 10th.

Harry will not only reflect on his own holiday experiences but would also answer pre-submitted questions during the virtual meetup.

The email sent to the charity members read, "Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas," as reported by The Express.

"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them,” it added.

"This is your chance to get to know the Duke loads better and find out what Christmas is like for a Prince!"

The publication also revealed that most participants will remain muted due to high volume of participants, with five selected members getting the opportunity to help run the session.

These five special members will also be able to interact directly with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the report revealed.