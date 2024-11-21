‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry struggles with consequences of leaving Royal family

Prince Harry is reportedly struggling with heartbreak as faces the consequences of his departure from the Royal family years after stepping down as senior working Royal.



According to royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, the Duke of Sussex is upset that his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are detached from their British heritage.

Despite finding happiness as a "loving father and husband," Larcombe suggested that Harry's personal aspirations remain unfulfilled, unlike those of his wife, Meghan Markle.

"Meghan's dreams have all come true, but what about Harry's? He is now richer than he was, even more famous and surrounded by celebrity hangers-on rather than the group of trusted people who called friends,” the expert said of Harry.

He added while speaking to Woman Magazine, "The major change for Harry is having two children in his life and being able to play the role of loving father and husband, something he has always wanted.

“Though aside from that dream achieved, there is arguably little else he has really gained,” he continued.

“No matter how he might try to protest, Harry will be missing his family and friends back in Britain and will be heartbroken that his children are being brought up without knowing the relatives he left behind."