Ellen DeGeneres makes 'drastic' decision after Trump's election victory

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly left the United States with her actor-wife Portia de Rossi.

An insider revealed to TMZ that the 66-year-old comedian decided to “get the hell out” of the country after Donald Trump’s second presidential win.

The outlet further shared that the pair was "disillusioned" with Trump's victory in the US election and settled into a new home in the Cotswolds in South West England.

As per the latest reports, the two purchased the property before the 2024 election.

This comes after Trump supporters swamped DeGeneres' social media with comments following the former president's re-election.

"Didn't Ellen say she'd leave the country if Trump is elected??," one user commented on her November 7 post on Instagram.

“Aren’t you supposed to be leaving the country by now,” another wondered.

For those unversed, DeGeneres publicly endorsed Kamala Harris on her Instagram in August.

“There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president,” she wrote in the caption.