 
Geo News

Ellen DeGeneres makes 'drastic' decision after Trump's election victory

Ellen DeGeneres is 'very disillusioned' by the 2024 election results

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres makes drastic decision after Trumps election victory
Ellen DeGeneres makes 'drastic' decision after Trump's election victory

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly left the United States with her actor-wife Portia de Rossi.

An insider revealed to TMZ that the 66-year-old comedian decided to “get the hell out” of the country after Donald Trump’s second presidential win.

The outlet further shared that the pair was "disillusioned" with Trump's victory in the US election and settled into a new home in the Cotswolds in South West England.

As per the latest reports, the two purchased the property before the 2024 election.

This comes after Trump supporters swamped DeGeneres' social media with comments following the former president's re-election.

"Didn't Ellen say she'd leave the country if Trump is elected??," one user commented on her November 7 post on Instagram.

“Aren’t you supposed to be leaving the country by now,” another wondered.

For those unversed, DeGeneres publicly endorsed Kamala Harris on her Instagram in August.

“There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president,” she wrote in the caption.

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs faces 5 brand new lawsuits
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs faces 5 brand new lawsuits
‘Heartbroken' Prince Harry struggles with consequences of leaving Royal family
‘Heartbroken' Prince Harry struggles with consequences of leaving Royal family
Prince Harry ready to leave Meghan Markle for good
Prince Harry ready to leave Meghan Markle for good
Prince Harry's big plans for Christmas revealed amid Royal family reunion rumours
Prince Harry's big plans for Christmas revealed amid Royal family reunion rumours
Jelly Roll's musician daughter spills the beans on future plans
Jelly Roll's musician daughter spills the beans on future plans
Prince Harry puts personal happiness above Meghan Markle's needs
Prince Harry puts personal happiness above Meghan Markle's needs
Prince Harry shows ‘relaxed' side when Meghan Markle is away: Here's Why video
Prince Harry shows ‘relaxed' side when Meghan Markle is away: Here's Why
How Prince Harry turned ‘hated outcast' in Queen Camilla row video
How Prince Harry turned ‘hated outcast' in Queen Camilla row