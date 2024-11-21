Lindsay Lohan’s shocking transformation leave fans speculating

Fans noticed a striking change in Lindsay Lohan’s appearance during her recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The 38-year-old actress, known for her signature freckles and red hair, appeared freckle-free, sparkling speculation and admiration across social media.

One Instagram user questioned, “Wait, doesn’t she have freckles?” while another noted that although she looked different, she still looked “great nonetheless.”

Moreover, some speculated her freckles were simply concealed with makeup.

According to Daily Mail, Lohan’s transformation has been the talk of the internet, with fans praising her glowing appearance.

Additionally, comments such as “Best she’s ever looked! Happy and healthy!” and “Hollywood’s greatest glow-up ever” flooded her posts.

Furthermore, this change follows a period of personal and professional renewal for the Parent Trap star.

After overcoming past struggles, Lohan credited her fresh look to a healthy lifestyle, including clean eating, regular facials, and Pilates.

As per the publication, sources close to the actress denied rumors of plastic surgery, emphasizing that her youthful glow is all-natural.

It is worth mentioning that Lohan’s comeback has also garnered attention from major fashion brands like Balenciaga, with insiders hinting at upcoming collaborations and secret projects.

The actress recently welcomed her first child, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas and is set to star in Netflix’s holiday movie Our Little Secret, releasing later this month.