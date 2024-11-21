 
Geo News

Meghan Markle branded more of a ‘flop' than her husband

Meghan Markle has found herself being called out more so than her husband Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Meghan Markle branded more of a ‘flop’ than her husband
Meghan Markle branded more of a ‘flop’ than her husband

Meghan Markle has just found herself being hit with more accuastions of being ‘a flop’ than Prince Harry.

Nick Ede, British TV host and public relations expert made these allegations public and even went as far as to brand the couple as having ‘no purpose’ whatsoever because ‘we have Beyonce’.

To Mr Ede, “They've kind of been everywhere, but they haven't really got a core audience,” as “no one cares.”

“I remember being in LA, and I won't name who it was, but a really big celeb was there going, 'the thing is, we've got Beyonce, we've got Goldie Hawn...they're our royalty. You know, we've got George Clooney, we've got Leo, like, we don't really need these two’,” Mr Ede explained.

“People have to have a purpose. I think (Prince Harry) does, with the Invictus Games. But she hasn't really got one. There's no purpose there.”

“I equate it to when a reality star is on Dancing with the Stars or big brother, and you suddenly realize they're going to be huge.”

Before signing off he also asaid, “And, you know, the shoe brands go, right? They're going to throw all like...Yeah, I'll take every deal. And you see them everywhere, and then they kind of flop.”

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs faces 5 brand new lawsuits
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs faces 5 brand new lawsuits
‘Heartbroken' Prince Harry struggles with consequences of leaving Royal family
‘Heartbroken' Prince Harry struggles with consequences of leaving Royal family
Prince Harry ready to leave Meghan Markle for good
Prince Harry ready to leave Meghan Markle for good
Prince Harry's big plans for Christmas revealed amid Royal family reunion rumours
Prince Harry's big plans for Christmas revealed amid Royal family reunion rumours
Jelly Roll's musician daughter spills the beans on future plans
Jelly Roll's musician daughter spills the beans on future plans
Prince Harry puts personal happiness above Meghan Markle's needs
Prince Harry puts personal happiness above Meghan Markle's needs
Prince Harry shows ‘relaxed' side when Meghan Markle is away: Here's Why video
Prince Harry shows ‘relaxed' side when Meghan Markle is away: Here's Why
How Prince Harry turned ‘hated outcast' in Queen Camilla row video
How Prince Harry turned ‘hated outcast' in Queen Camilla row