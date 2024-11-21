Meghan Markle branded more of a ‘flop’ than her husband

Meghan Markle has just found herself being hit with more accuastions of being ‘a flop’ than Prince Harry.

Nick Ede, British TV host and public relations expert made these allegations public and even went as far as to brand the couple as having ‘no purpose’ whatsoever because ‘we have Beyonce’.

To Mr Ede, “They've kind of been everywhere, but they haven't really got a core audience,” as “no one cares.”

“I remember being in LA, and I won't name who it was, but a really big celeb was there going, 'the thing is, we've got Beyonce, we've got Goldie Hawn...they're our royalty. You know, we've got George Clooney, we've got Leo, like, we don't really need these two’,” Mr Ede explained.

“People have to have a purpose. I think (Prince Harry) does, with the Invictus Games. But she hasn't really got one. There's no purpose there.”

“I equate it to when a reality star is on Dancing with the Stars or big brother, and you suddenly realize they're going to be huge.”

Before signing off he also asaid, “And, you know, the shoe brands go, right? They're going to throw all like...Yeah, I'll take every deal. And you see them everywhere, and then they kind of flop.”