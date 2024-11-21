Meghan Markle's had all her motivation knocked out by Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s transformation into a ‘shadow’ of his former self has been exposed by an insider who feels, its all because of Meghan Markle.

According to a report by The Sun, the insider in question who made these admissions is from the other side of the pond, and the royal insider feels Prince Harry’s image before Meghan was that of “a jolly ex-soldier”, but now he resembles more of a “beaten, submissive shadow of his former self.”

Some have even dropped another bombshell and revealed that the professional seperation that the Sussexes are on right now, was Prince Harry’s “own idea”.

It has even sparked fears that the Duke may be ready to “move on” from his wife, and life in the US.

At a later point in the conversaiton the same source addressed this change while referencing the Childrens Hospital L.A Gala that Meghan attended on her own in a red dress that has been called “revolting.”

The source feels “she looked totally defeated and like she had all the motivation knocked out of her,” at the event.

They even added that, “She looked almost as if she knew she was losing her grip on her husband, who has been so paramount to her plans all along I feel.”