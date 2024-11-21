Lady Gaga, Post Malone set to headline 2025's Coachella

Lady Gaga and Post Malone will be headlining 2025 edition of Coachella.

Variety reported that the famous U.S. music festival officially announced its star-studded line-up for the upcoming year which take place in April 2025.

As per schedule, the Bad Romance singer will top the Friday night at the California festival in 2025.

The Sunflower hitmaker will close the event on the Sunday night.

Apart from the both artist, Green Day will also headline the festival on Saturday night.

Other notable acts on the lineup include Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Missy Elliott, The Prodigy, Kraftwerk, The Go-Go's, Benson Boone, FKA twigs, and Basement Jaxx.

Moreover, beabadoobee, Three 6 Mafia, Anitta, Zedd, Japanese Breakfast, Darkside, Amyl & the Sniffers, Mustard, T-Pain, Arca, Rema, ENHYPEN, Shaboozey, Miike Snow, the Dare Jimmy Eat World, Circle Jerks, Djo, A.G. Cook, Fcukers, Blonde Redhead, and more will also perform.

2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held over two weekends; from April 11 to 13 and then 18 20, 2025 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.