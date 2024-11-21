 
Jennifer Garner 'no longer wishes' to be in contact with Jennifer Lopez: Here's why

Jennifer Garner played a 'marriage counsellor' role amid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marital problems

Web Desk
November 21, 2024

Jennifer Garner reportedly "no longer wishes" to be in contact with Jennifer Lopez after the singer ended her marriage to Ben Affleck.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail that the 52-year-old actress will only communicate with Lopez if it is about her children.

 "Jen no longer wishes to have communication with JLo unless it is do with the kids," spilled the confidant.

“Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping JLo to fix her marriage to Ben,” shared the source.

Earlier, Garner adopted the "marriage counsellor" role amid Ben and Lopez's marital problems.

“Especially considering Jen felt pitted against JLo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried,” a tipster said.

“Jen’s loyalty is to the father of her kids (Ben) and their children. Because they love JLo,” explained an insider. “Jen would never badmouth her or speak negatively about JLo.”

“Everyone knows that if JLo wanted to spend time with her children aside from Violet, it would have to go through Jen,” added an insider.

