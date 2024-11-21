Addison Rae reveals if she'll play Britney Spears in singer's biography

Addison Rae has finally revealed whether she would play Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic.

Addison recently shared in a recent interview with iHeart Radio that she honestly believes that no one deserves to play the role of Britney.

While calling the 42-year-singer “an enigma” and “such an icon”, the actress said that “it's not right to compare the two of them”.

"I don't even think it's right to compare me to her at all," said the influencer, who is said to have uncanny resemblance with Britney, said.

She added, "I think she really, really created something that is untouchable and so in its own lane that nobody will ever truly be able to replicate what she did for music and even the entertainment industry, I feel.'

Moreover, Addison said that ultimately it should be the One More Time singer who should decide.

When the host asked what she would do if Britney herself gave her the approval.

To which, Addison said, “I think if she ever were to say anything to me, even if it was something I didn't want to hear, I'd be like, ‘I'll take it’.”

The upcoming biopic, which is based on her best-selling 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, will be directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu.