Saoirse Ronan reveals ‘desire' that will change the 'James Bond' franchise

Saoirse Ronan reveals ‘desire’ that will change the history of 'James Bond' franchise

Saoirse Ronan has been aiming to change the history of the James Bond franchise.

In a conversation with The Talks, the Little Women star candidly shared her desire related to Barbara Broccoli’s produced movies.

She began by saying, “I would love to do an action film next! I want to play a Bond villain. I really want [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli to hire me!”

Moreover, Ronan revealed that her sights are set on her dream job, and said, “I feel like I just want to try everything.”

“But also you're beholden to the Barbara Broccolis and the studios and the streamers where unless you've got all the money in the world, you're waiting for that job to come in.”

At the time, the Lady Bird actor reflected upon her periodic dramas’ role choices and also continued, “It is true that I don't get to do modern-day movies as much as I would like.”

“It's just been coincidence really, that I've done quite a few period pieces. There's just a freedom that you have where you don't have to filter anything out.”

Before concluding, she shared, “I don't have to double-check to make sure that something is accurate for the time or if there were certain mannerisms or words that hadn't even been invented yet.”

It is pertinent to mention that in a 60 years history of James Bond’s 29 franchise movies, in which a secret agent with a codename 007 works for the team MI6, that has never had a female villain.