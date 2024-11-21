Lily Allen's guilty pleasure confession about children goes wrong

Lily Allen revealed her guilty pleasure on a recent podcast, only ending up inviting trouble.

Lily, 39, appeared on BBC Sounds podcast Miss Me? recently where she got candid about co-parenting her daughters Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11, with both her former and current partners.

At one point during the interview, the singer admitted that getting a break from the girls gave her plenty of joy.

“Leaving my kids,” Lily responded when asked about her guilty pleasure by her podcast co-host Miquita Oliver.

Oh yeah, because it is pleasurable?” Miquita questioned. Lily then explained that after long periods of parenting by herself, getting away for a while was a bit of relief.

“Sometimes when I've been in New York with the kids for a month and David hasn't been around and I know I've got a trip planned somewhere I'll get out of the door and just… ahhh” the pop star said as she let out a huge exhale.

Despite the relief, Lily admitted, “But then I'll get out the door and half an hour later I feel guilty. Not even half an hour, 20 minutes, maybe 10, maybe five, maybe as soon as I walk across the threshold I'm enjoying myself but I feel guilt.”

She and her current partner David Harbour, 49, share a house in Brooklyn, New York, and on most occasions, she makes a trip back home to London.

Lily and Miquita instantly noted how Lily’s busy career was for the family's well being.

“How dare I be so selfish as to try and do some work and set up a flat here for us,” Lily joked after her friend pointed out how her daughters benefitted from their mum’s trips away.

Lily's confession was not received well by some fans as they called her out online for her guilty pleasure.

One fan was of the opinion that the mother of two might risk hurting her kids when they grow up and hear her thoughts. "I feel sorry for her kids. She obviously doesn’t enjoy being a mother and one day they will read all this stuff," a comment read under the video.

"This woman makes my blood boil. Thank goodness I had a brilliant Mum and not a narcissist," a second added.