‘Defecting' Prince Harry's days as a defector of Buckingam Palace come to an end

Prince Harry’s days as a defector, are reportedly coming to an end according to a number of experts.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser is one such person who recently penned a piece for News.com.au and noted the change in the Duke’s promotional video for the Invictus Games with Jelly Roll.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “what makes this all worthy of a second, and a third and, hell, a fourth look, is that the release of this video has capped off several days that have shown a marked shift in the man,” as “The Duke of Sussex is really looking happy again.”

In times gone by, “he was the fun one, the joker in the rigid Windsor pack who seemed to see the inherent humour in the madness of a monarchy in a modern age.”

Back in the day, “he was in on the joke with us, and, outwardly anyway, appeared to be having a ball while doing it.”

But eventually “came the thundery years when truth-telling and money-making, often at the same time, collided to transform the duke from adored son to scarlet letter-wearing Buckingham Palace defector.”

At that point, “The father-of-two had points to make – about power and unconscious bias and the press and his family and dog bowls and the fundamental iniquities of a system based on inherited privilege that appear to have only recently occurred to him – and bills to pay.”

For htose unversed, the prince is currenlty in Canada promoting the Invictus Games, away from Meghan Markle and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.