Sebastian Stan calls out 'afraid' Hollywood celebrities

Sebastian Stan is taking aim against the celebrities who are "afraid" to discuss his film The Apprentice.



At the movie's recent screening, the Marvel star claimed no one was willing to sit with him in Variety's Actors on Actors, so the program was ultimately axed.

"They were too afraid to go and talk about this movie, so I couldn't do it," the 42-year-old alleged because it was based on president-elect Donald Trump, according to Buzzfeed. "And it doesn't matter, that's OK. It's not to point a finger at anybody — I've got to do a lot of great things."

Sebastion, however, added that " no one specific " was at fault, noting, "We couldn't get past the publicists or the people representing them because they were too afraid to talk about this movie."

The Fresh star also said we'll have a problem if someone's fear stops us from speaking about them.

"If it really becomes that fear or that discomfort to talk about this, we're really going to have a problem," he added.

Variety Co-Editor Chief Ramin Setoodeh confirmed Sebastian's claim. "What Sebastian said is accurate. We invited him to participate in Actors on Actors, the biggest franchise of awards season, but other actors didn't want to pair with him because they didn't want to talk about Donald Trump," he said in a statement to People.