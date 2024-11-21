 
Geo News

Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to Beyoncé's CMA awards snub

Beyoncé didn't receive any nominations for the Country Music Awards 2024

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to Beyoncés CMA awards snub
Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to Beyoncé's CMA awards snub

Billy Ray Cyrus has extended his support to Beyoncé, who did not garner this year's Country Music Awards 2024 nods for her Grammy-nominated Cowboy Carter album.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker took to Instagram and questioned why the Single Ladies singer wasn't among the nomination list.

The 63-year-old father of Miley Cyrus penned, "Congratulations to ALL @cma nominees!"

Beyoncé didn't receive any nominations for the Country Music Awards 2024

"I was surprised to see @beyonce wasn't nominated??? Her album was brilliant... her single ruled."

However, Billy also noted that Beyoncé doesn't need awards to know her worth as he wrote, “But she knows that.”

She doesn't need a trophy from the CMA... or permission .... or approval from any of their judges. 'When ya knock em out.... Ya don't need no judge.' - Muhammad Ali." (sic)

It is to be noted that the 43-year-old singer’s album and and its lead single Texas Hold 'Em topped the U.S. Billboard charts earlier this year.

Apart from Billy, Kelly Clarkson also shared her two cents on the on-going matter as she previously stated that she was confused by the lack of recognition because she feels “like those songs were everywhere".

Prince Harry is angling to take the Royal Family's magic again
Prince Harry is angling to take the Royal Family's magic again
Kate Winslet gets emotional as 'Titanic' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio praises her work video
Kate Winslet gets emotional as 'Titanic' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio praises her work
Angelina Jolie reveals first lesson from 'Maria' that left her crying
Angelina Jolie reveals first lesson from 'Maria' that left her crying
Sebastian Stan calls out 'afraid' Hollywood celebrities
Sebastian Stan calls out 'afraid' Hollywood celebrities
Prince William gets emotional in heart breaking admission: ‘I wouldn't have made it'
Prince William gets emotional in heart breaking admission: ‘I wouldn't have made it'
Lizzo seals the deal on Jeremy Renner's lavish pad for $12M
Lizzo seals the deal on Jeremy Renner's lavish pad for $12M
Selena Gomez reveals 'biggest challenge' she faces as actress
Selena Gomez reveals 'biggest challenge' she faces as actress
Ellen DeGeneres ditches Hollywood in a bold move
Ellen DeGeneres ditches Hollywood in a bold move