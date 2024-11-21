Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to Beyoncé's CMA awards snub

Billy Ray Cyrus has extended his support to Beyoncé, who did not garner this year's Country Music Awards 2024 nods for her Grammy-nominated Cowboy Carter album.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker took to Instagram and questioned why the Single Ladies singer wasn't among the nomination list.

The 63-year-old father of Miley Cyrus penned, "Congratulations to ALL @cma nominees!"

"I was surprised to see @beyonce wasn't nominated??? Her album was brilliant... her single ruled."

However, Billy also noted that Beyoncé doesn't need awards to know her worth as he wrote, “But she knows that.”

She doesn't need a trophy from the CMA... or permission .... or approval from any of their judges. 'When ya knock em out.... Ya don't need no judge.' - Muhammad Ali." (sic)

It is to be noted that the 43-year-old singer’s album and and its lead single Texas Hold 'Em topped the U.S. Billboard charts earlier this year.

Apart from Billy, Kelly Clarkson also shared her two cents on the on-going matter as she previously stated that she was confused by the lack of recognition because she feels “like those songs were everywhere".