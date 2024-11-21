Photo: Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson tried counselling before split: Source

Jessica Simpon and Eric Johnson have been on the trajectory to divorce for a while.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the former couple called it quits after trying hard to make their marriage of fourteen years work.

“They tried couples counseling, which worked for a while,” claimed the source.

Nonetheless, the source mentioned, “But then things went back to the way they were,”

“They don’t spend nearly as much time together as they used to. The spark is just gone,” the source remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention that this marks Jessica’s second split as previously the fashion designer was married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006.

Eight years later, in July 2014, Jessica tied the knot with Eric, with whom she shares daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and son Ace, 11.

last week, Jessica sparked divorce rumours when the retired footballer ditched his wedding ring for a casual stroll with his parents on Tuesday.

The point to be noted here is that back in February, a second source hinted that the ringless gesture was a common sight for the couple when they were fighting.

“When Jessica and Eric are fighting, the ring comes off,” the source told Life & Style, adding that her justification is that “it makes her feel like a fraud wearing her ring if they’re not getting along.”