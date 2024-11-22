Brianna LaPaglia chats with Zach Bryan's ex wife

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is building bonds with surprising allies she would have never thought of, a month after breaking up with the country star.

In the recent episode of her podcast BFFs Podcast, the 25-year-old influencer revealed to her co-hosts Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards that she has chatted with with Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden.

She unveiled that they both talked on a video call and spoke for a “couple of hours.”

"I FaceTimed with Rose for a couple of hours actually," LaPaglia began to say in the Wednesday episode.

"I f****** love her," she gushed over Madden.

She went on to say, "I have never felt more seen and validated in my life, same with her. Oh my gosh. She's a great person."

Her co-host Portnoy expressed his wish that he "would've loved to be a fly on the wall for that" phone call, but the Plan Bri host responded by saying, "That's between me and Rose."

It is important to mention that Madden and Bryan, who met while serving in the U.S. Navy, tied the knot in 2020 and their separation rumors circulated in 2021, later Madden confirmed the split on her TikTok account.

For those unversed Bryan announced his breakup with LaPagila earlier in October 2024 on his social media account which the internet star said left her “blindsided.”