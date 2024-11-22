'Captain America 4' director teases Sam Wilson's 'secret powers'

Sam Wilson will face a grave threat in the face of Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

However, its director teases he has some "tricks up in his sleeves." In a chat with Empire Magazine, filmmaker Julius Onah said, "These guys are incredible fighters, and Sam has been there and back."

"He's got some tricks up his sleeve, and over the course of the film, there are things he comes to learn that become other tools in his arsenal, when he's facing even the most impossible of threats," he said.

In the meantime, Marvel was facing criticism from some big names in Hollywood, such as Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

To this, Harrison Ford, whose Captain America: Brave New World will mark his entry into the MCU, said he thought otherwise.



“I mean, this is the Marvel universe, and I’m just there on a weekend pass. I’m a sailor new to this town," he told GQ.

“I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the ’80s and ’90s. I don’t have anything general to say about it," the Star Wars star added.

“It’s the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on. We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate," the veteran actor added.

“I’m participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that," Harrison concluded.