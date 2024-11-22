Prince William put Kate Middleton through test of time in romance

Prince William admitted he gave Kate Middleton a chance to see through the Royal life in and out before she made a decision to marry him.



The Prince of Wales, who announced Crs his engagement to Kate back in 2010, appeared on an interview with Tom Bradby for BBC, where he admitted he took fairly long to propose to his bride so that she could witness the ups and downs of media attention.

Speaking to William during the interview, Tom noted: "This is a life in the public domain to a degree that you can't escape, you both know that, you (William) obviously know it better than Kate does, you are obviously very protective of her.”

"Massively so," William replied. "Her and her family, I want to make sure they have the best guidance and the chance to see what life has been like or what life is like in the family, that's kind of almost why I have been waiting this lon

"I wanted to give her a chance to see in and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much. I'm trying to learn from lessons done in the past and I just wanted to give her the best chance to settle in and to see what happens on the other side,” he noted.

William and Kate eventually tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2012.