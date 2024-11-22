 
Geo News

Denzel Washington on why ‘religion' is not ‘fashionable' in Hollywood

Denzel Washington talks about his idea of faith and religion

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Denzel Washington admits the presence of faith in his life has changed it for the better.

In an essay for ‘Esquire,’ the actor touches upon the time he visited the Pentecostal West Angeles church in California in the 1980s.

Speaking of the experience, Denzel wrote: "The biggest moment of my life was when I was filled with the Holy Spirit.”

"Things I said about God when I was a little boy, just reciting them in church along with everybody else, I know now. God is real. God is love. God is the only way. God is the true way. God blesses. It’s my job to lift God up, to give Him praise, to make sure that anyone and everyone I speak to the rest of my life understands that He is responsible for me," Washington wrote in his essay.

"When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior. I’m unafraid. I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it — you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town."

Speaking further about his religion, he added: "I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about. It’s not talked about. It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe.”

Kate Middleton hopes to ‘give and receive' with her carol concert video
Kate Middleton hopes to ‘give and receive' with her carol concert
'Wicked' director recalls facing difficult task amid filming
'Wicked' director recalls facing difficult task amid filming
'Captain America 4' director teases Sam Wilson's 'secret powers'
'Captain America 4' director teases Sam Wilson's 'secret powers'
Cheryl takes active part in ex-Liam Payne's last rites rituals
Cheryl takes active part in ex-Liam Payne's last rites rituals
Brianna LaPaglia chats with Zach Bryan's ex wife
Brianna LaPaglia chats with Zach Bryan's ex wife
Victoria Beckham is ‘too busy' to make Meghan Markle happy video
Victoria Beckham is ‘too busy' to make Meghan Markle happy
Miley Cyrus reveals Dolly Parton's shocking reaction to 'Used to Be Young'
Miley Cyrus reveals Dolly Parton's shocking reaction to 'Used to Be Young'
Jennifer Garner advised to stay away from Ben Affleck, Lopez drama: Source
Jennifer Garner advised to stay away from Ben Affleck, Lopez drama: Source