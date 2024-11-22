Denzel Washington on why ‘religion' is not ‘fashionable' in Hollywood

Denzel Washington admits the presence of faith in his life has changed it for the better.



In an essay for ‘Esquire,’ the actor touches upon the time he visited the Pentecostal West Angeles church in California in the 1980s.

Speaking of the experience, Denzel wrote: "The biggest moment of my life was when I was filled with the Holy Spirit.”

"Things I said about God when I was a little boy, just reciting them in church along with everybody else, I know now. God is real. God is love. God is the only way. God is the true way. God blesses. It’s my job to lift God up, to give Him praise, to make sure that anyone and everyone I speak to the rest of my life understands that He is responsible for me," Washington wrote in his essay.

"When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior. I’m unafraid. I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it — you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town."

Speaking further about his religion, he added: "I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about. It’s not talked about. It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe.”