Gisele Bündchen not looking for ‘perfect roadmap' amid divorce, pregnancy

Gisele Bündchen is spreading words of wisdom as she navigates through her divorce with Tom Brady.



The supermodel, who is also pregnant, sharing her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, makes a cryptic post about the uncertainties of life.

“There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow,” the model wrote on InstagramThursday.

“But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to.”

Gisele continued, “Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live.”

The post comes as an insider close to the couple reveals both Gisele and Joaquim are enjoying the new phase in their lives.

They told Page Six: “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,”