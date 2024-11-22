Selena Gomez honors her culture in 'Emilia Pérez'

Selena Gomez learns Spanish for 'emotional' 'Emilia Pérez' role

Selena Gomez opened up honoring her culture in her remarkable role in Emilia Pérez.

Although the 32-year-old singer and actress grew up speaking Spanish, she revealed on NPR's Fresh Air that after moving to California for her acting career she lost fluency in the language.

"I got my first job at 7, and most of my jobs from that point on were English," she said. "And I just lost [my Spanish]. That's kind of the case for a lot of people, especially Mexican American people."

In Netflix's critically acclaimed film, Gomez portrayed the role of a cartel leader's wife and to get into her role she took language classes for almost six months.

"I wish I just knew a lot more than I do. But I think that's why I try to honor my culture as much as possible — from releasing an album in Spanish to wanting to pursue this movie," the Calm Down singer continued.

"And I don't think it'll be the last thing I do in Spanish," she teased about any potential role in the same language.

Moreover, Gomez gushed over singing in Emilia Pérez and called it her "emotional" experience which reminded her of her passion for music.

"It was one of the most emotional songs that I got to record during the process of shooting this movie. And I remember just singing it and thinking to myself: This could have been my song," she added.