Queen Camilla mourns loss of ‘legend’ Dame Maggie Smith

Queen Camilla paid an emotional tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith during a reception at Buckingham Palace for the Commonwealth Essay Competition.



Describing the actor as a "legend,” the Queen Consort expressed her sorrow to Dame Maggie's son, Toby Stephens, saying she was "so sorry" to learn of her passing in September.

Camilla also acknowledged Dame Maggie's contribution to British cinema, and thanked Stephens for attending the reception.

Referring to the Downton Abbey and Harry Potter star’s death as "sad for the whole country,” she said, "We really loved her."

The Queen went on to add that she was “so sorry” to learn of her passing, to which Stephens replied, “Well, vice versa.”

“It’s just sad for the whole country, she was a legend,” Camilla said.

Dame Maggie Smith passed away on September 27 at age 89. The news was announced by her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, who said she was surrounded by friends and family in her last moments.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” their statement read at the time. “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.”

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”