Meghan Markle's fallout with Victoria Beckham intensifies amid ‘streaming war’

Meghan Markle has lost the chance to reconcile with her high-profile friend, Victoria Beckham, amid a "streaming war" on Netflix.



According to Royal expert and commentator Ingrid Seward, the singer-turned-fashion-designer has a lot on her plate and is not interested in rekindling with the Sussexes.

In a conversation with The Sun, the expert said Beckham is to "too busy" with her business ventures, husband David Beckham, and family to focus on the feud.

"I only think they would reconcile if they come across each other, and I'm not sure that they really do,” she said about the possibility of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Beckhams.

The alleged feud between Meghan and Victoria started in 2018 when the Duchess accused the latter of leaking private information to the press.

More recently, it is being claimed that their feud with intensify as Victoria's upcoming Netflix show will be dropped before the former Suits star's, which could leave her "furious."

"I can't think that their paths would particularly cross again. I think the Beckhams have distanced themselves from Meghan and Harry, but for the obvious reasons that we all know, you know Meghan and Harry are the descendant, not the ascendant,” she added.



She continued: "[Victoria] is actually too busy. She's got a business. She's got a very successful husband. She's got houses all over the place. She's got children.

"If Victoria Beckham's [new show on Netflix] is a success, which I'm sure it will be, I think it's got more chances of boosting Meghan's.”

"The Beckhams are so popular and they haven't really upset anyone in the way that Meghan has, so they're starting with a clean slate.

"They are so incredibly successful, and it's all through their own hard work. And people love that it's a rags to riches story, whereas Meghan's is a riches to rags story."