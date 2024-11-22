 
Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas sparks romance rumors in Madrid

Ben Affleck’s ex Ana de Armas reportedly confirms new relationship update after being spotted in a romantic moment during a night out in Madrid

November 22, 2024

Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, Ana de Armas appeared to have confirmed a new romance after being spotted sharing an intimate moment with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, during a night out in Madrid.

The 36-year-old actress was seen enjoying a dinner date with Manuel before locking arms during a post-dinner stroll.

Moreover the pair looked affectionate were later seen walking Ana’s dog, Salsa, suggesting a blossoming connection.

According to Daily Mail, this outing came amid speculations that Ana has ended her relationship with Paul Boukadakis, a Vice President at Tinder, whom she began dating following her breakup with actor Ben Affleck.

Additionally, Ana donned a white cashmere overcoat paired with black cropped pants and patent leather boots, accessorized with a Louis Vuitton scarf and handbag.

Meanwhile, Manual complemented her ensemble with an all-black outfit featuring a tailored overcoat and suede boots, as per the publication.

Furthermore, the couple’s display of affection unfolded as they strolled through Madrid, pausing for a kiss on the sidewalk. 

While the details of their relationship remain under wraps, Ana’s latest appearance hints at a new chapter in her life, as per the outlet. 

