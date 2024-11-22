Sophia Bush's return to 'Grey's Anatomy' finale leave fans curious

Grey’s Anatomy's fall finale delivered high-stakes drama as Lucas Adams, played by Niko Terho, faced a life-threatening situation.

According to People, during a trip to restock ice amid a heatwave, Lucas and Jo Wilson, played by Camilla Luddington, were caught in a convenience store robbery.

Moreover, the ordeal escalated when the robber threatened them and Lucas was shot while attempting to disarm the attacker to protect Joe, who revealed that she was pregnant during the chaos.

Meanwhile, Mika Yasuda, played by Midori Francis, decided to step away from Grey Sloan to grieve her sister’s death and tensions flared as the heat dome overwhelmed the hospital’s capacity, as per the publication.

Additionally, unresolved romantic entanglements, including Winston’s encounter with an old flame and Benson “Blue” Kwan’s reunion with ex-fiancée, added to the emotional intensity.

Furthermore, Sophia Bush made a memorable appearance in the fall finale as she portrayed Cass Beckman, who joined Grey Sloan Memorial amid the chaos, as per the outlet.

Cass’ arrival wasn’t without drama, as her recent kiss with Teddy Altman, played by Kim Raver, became a hot topic.

Bush’s portrayal left viewers curious about Cass’ future interaction with Grey Sloan, as per the reports.

It is worth mentioning that fans are now eagerly anticipating the show’s return on ABC.