Princess Anne honours Queen Camilla

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal has honoured Queen Camilla with an Honorary Doctorate of Literature.

The Queen joined other honorary degree holders from the University of London; including King George V and Queen Mary (then The Prince and Princess of Wales) and Sir Winston Churchill.

According to palace, in recognition of the Queen’s promotion of literacy and literature over many years, the University of London has awarded her an Honorary Doctorate of Literature which was presented by the University’s Chancellor, the Princess Royal.

Held each autumn in Senate House, Foundation Day marks the University of London's establishment by Royal Charter in 1836. Honorary degrees have been conferred as part of the ceremony since 1908, with recipients including King George V and Queen Mary (then The Prince and Princess of Wales), Sir Winston Churchill, Dame Judi Dench and T. S. Eliot.

As an avid reader, the Queen has a strong interest in highlighting the importance of literacy and has long been a supporter of literacy in the UK and across the Commonwealth. She has visited schools and libraries, as well as workplaces and prisons, to see the work of adult literacy schemes.

On arrival at Senate House, the Queen and Princess Royal were welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Thomson CBE and Chair of the Board of Trustees, Sir Mark Lowcock.

The Princess Royal has served as Chancellor of the University of London since 1981 and is the 10th person to hold the post since the foundation of the University.