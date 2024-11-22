King Charles releases emotional statement after Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plan revealed

King Charles got emotional in latest statement issued by the palace days after his estranged son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas plans with their children Archie and Lilibet were disclosed.

According to a report by the Closer, Meghan and Harry along with their children will celebrate Christmas with Doria Ragland at their Montecito mansion.

Now, palace has released a heartbreaking statement of King Charles.

As per royal family’s website, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh gave a speech on behalf of the King during a memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

The King’s message reads, “Today we remember the twenty-one people who lost their lives so cruelly and all who were injured, many of them grievously. We also pay heartfelt tribute to those who rushed to their aid.

“I am very sorry that I cannot be with you all today, but my thoughts, prayers and very best wishes remain with you all as you mark this saddest of days.”

However, the monarch says, “I must also express my sincere admiration for you, the people of Birmingham, who have lived so courageously with the grief of that day and the days that followed. Your exceptional strength of spirit and resolve has truly embodied this wonderful city’s elemental motto: Forward.”