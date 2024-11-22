Angelina Jolie scouring for another ‘paycheck': ‘She'll do anything'

Angelina Jolie has reportedly been living well beyond her means and the chickens are coming home to roost, according to reports.

Insight into her finances have been brought forward by Radar Online sources.

According to their findings, “Angie's blown through a ton of dough, and her expenditures are above and beyond what she's bringing in.”

To make matters worse, she’s also battling a lawsuit due to her sale of the vineyard that she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and “every time she talks to a lawyer, the tab goes up.”

The same source also warned, “All this legal stuff is costing her thousands upon thousands of dollars. She realized she simply can't afford to fight every one of these battles.”

So as of right now, “she's digging into her closet and throwing designer dresses, shoes and accessories into a heap, hoping they'll fetch a good price.”

Its come to a point where “She may also sell jewelry that Brad gave her during their marriage.”

At the heart of the matter what’s happening is that “Angie is being forced to downscale to pay for the needs of her kids. She's even willing to take on projects she wouldn't have considered before because she wants the paycheck.”

However at the same time, “Angie's keeping her eyes open for a richer prospect,” and its only “in the meantime, she'll seek out a big payday even if it's a crappy role. At this point, she has no other choice.”