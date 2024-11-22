Duchess Sophie holds back tears as she delivers King Charles message

Duchess Sophie apparently held back tears as she got emotional while delivering King Charles message to mark the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

The palace shared photos of Sophie on its official social media handles, wherein the Duchess of Edinburgh looks emotional.

The photos were shared with King Charles message.

The post reads, earlier today, the Duchess of Edinburgh gave a speech on behalf of the King during a memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

King Charles says, “Today we remember the twenty-one people who lost their lives so cruelly and all those who were injured, many of them grievously. We also pay heartfelt tribute to those who rushed to their aid.”

“I am very sorry that I cannot be with you all today, but my thoughts, prayers and very best wishes remain with you all as you mark this saddest of days,” the monarch concluded.