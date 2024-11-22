Diddy's lawyers make yet another shocking claim against prosecutors

Sean "Diddy" Combs' case has taken an interesting turn after the music mogul’s lawyers made new claims against the prosecutors.

As reported by USA Today through new court filings, the 55-year-old rapper’s legal team accused the prosecutors of presenting an "altered" video of Comb’s attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura using an altered version.

In this regard, the defence also offered to present a forensic video analyst and insisted that the video evidence sufficiently justified Comb’s continuous detention.

The footage from 2016 incident shows Combs chasing, kicking, dragging and hurling a glass vase at Cassie.

Defence attorney Alexandra Shapiro argued that “altered video that omitted key scenes and presented events materially out of order."

It was "an edited, manipulated version of the video published by CNN," she added.

Moreover, in a move to save the Bad Boy Entertainment founder, the defense argued that the judge should schedule another hearing on his bail request and "grant bail on the proposed conditions".

Combs is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The rapper, on other hand, has generally denied all wrongdoing in the multiple cases filed against him.

He remains in federal custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s awaiting trial which will take place in May 2025.