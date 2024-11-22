Liam Payne's funeral marks Cheryl's 'hardest day of life': Source

Liam Payne’s former partner Cheryl, who shares a 7-year-old son with late singer, reportedly faced the most challenging day when saying her “final goodbye” to him.

The former One Direction member was laid to rest on November 20, in England, a month after his tragic death.

Liam died after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16.

A source told The Sun that Liam’s 41-year-old former partner was among many stars present at the private ceremony, including singer’s One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

The source dished out that the funeral was “hardest day of Cheryl's life” as she said goodbye to Liam, who is father of her child Bear.

The mother of one "found solace with her Girls Aloud pals Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh by her side".

The "beautiful" service featured "personal" readings from those close to Liam and a choir performance, leaving attendees deeply moved.

It is pertinent to mention that Cheryl and Liam Payne, who dated in 2016, welcomed their son Bear in 2017.

The pair parted ways one year later but continued to co-parent Bear.