 
Geo News

Liam Payne's funeral marks Cheryl's 'hardest day of life': Source

Liam's body was laid to rest on November 20, 2024 in England

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Liam Paynes funeral marks Cheryls hardest day of life: Source
Liam Payne's funeral marks Cheryl's 'hardest day of life': Source

Liam Payne’s former partner Cheryl, who shares a 7-year-old son with late singer, reportedly faced the most challenging day when saying her “final goodbye” to him.

The former One Direction member was laid to rest on November 20, in England, a month after his tragic death.

Liam died after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16.

A source told The Sun that Liam’s 41-year-old former partner was among many stars present at the private ceremony, including singer’s One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

The source dished out that the funeral was “hardest day of Cheryl's life” as she said goodbye to Liam, who is father of her child Bear.

The mother of one "found solace with her Girls Aloud pals Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh by her side".

The "beautiful" service featured "personal" readings from those close to Liam and a choir performance, leaving attendees deeply moved.

It is pertinent to mention that Cheryl and Liam Payne, who dated in 2016, welcomed their son Bear in 2017.

The pair parted ways one year later but continued to co-parent Bear.

Prince Harry shares important details in first statement after reunion with family
Prince Harry shares important details in first statement after reunion with family
Selena Gomez discusses her 'successful' journey in Hollywood
Selena Gomez discusses her 'successful' journey in Hollywood
Dwayne Johnson's reaction over his daughters' work in 'Moana 2' comes to light
Dwayne Johnson's reaction over his daughters' work in 'Moana 2' comes to light
Duchess Sophie holds back tears as she delivers King Charles message video
Duchess Sophie holds back tears as she delivers King Charles message
Elle DeGeneres, wife Portia de Rossi move out of USA: Here's why
Elle DeGeneres, wife Portia de Rossi move out of USA: Here's why
Kate Middleton to shine at key event as Royal family takes a ‘back seat' video
Kate Middleton to shine at key event as Royal family takes a ‘back seat'
Prince Harry's feelings for Meghan Markle's home country is declining
Prince Harry's feelings for Meghan Markle's home country is declining
Diddy's lawyers make yet another shocking claim against prosecutors
Diddy's lawyers make yet another shocking claim against prosecutors