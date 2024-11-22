Brad Pitt forcing Angelina Jolie to roung up everything she owns

Angelina Jolie has reportedly become embroiled in selling her valuables, one of which, her vintage Ferrari is already up for sale at $1.3million, and this has happened while the court case against Brad Pitt continues.

According to a report by Radar Online, the Malificant star has been “making inventory” of all that is valuable, from her jewels, to her artwork and even her handbags.

The outlet even went as far as to report that she’s "hunting down the back of her sofa” for cash given her ongoning $350m vineyard lawsuit.

An insider who is well-versed in the Hollywood landscape made news of this public.

According to their findings, “The case is absolutely wiping her out. She might be worth millions in property and investments but she has a lavish lifestyle and doesn't have mega-money in the bank.”

Hence, “She's now making an inventory of the baubles and trinkets that she can do without which might raise some cash for her. It's the millionaire equivalent of hunting down the back of the sofa.”

The insider also warned about all that she stands to lose because, “The fact is she's not been in a mega-budget movie for years so doesn't have the kind of income that her ex Brad can still generate in Hollywood.”

Hence, “If the court case drags she could end up broke,” the insider also noted before signing off.