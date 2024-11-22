King Charles receives shocking news from Canada amid Prince Harry's trip

King Charles has apparently received a disappointing news from Canada amid his estranged son Prince Harry’s surprise visit to the country.

According to a report by BBC, a town council in Canada is at a standstill after its newly elected members refused to pledge allegiance to King Charles as required in the swearing-in ceremony.

Officials have confirmed that the local governance in Dawson City, roughly 300 miles (500 kilometers) south of the Arctic Circle, is on hold after the mayor refused to swear an oath to King Charles.

The AFP reported Dawson City held elections last month -- but the new city council has yet to get to work due to the tie-up.

The city´s chief administrative officer, David Henderson, told AFP that incoming elected officials have historically sworn an oath of office and "an affirmation of allegiance to the Crown."

He said the new mayor, Stephen Johnson, and four local councilors have refused to swear the latter oath due "to the history of relations between First Nations and the Crown."

Henderson said that when similar issues emerged in Ontario, the provincial government offered "an alternative oath."

It comes amid Prince Harry’s surprise visit to Canada for promotion of his Invictus Games.