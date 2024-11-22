 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie gets candid about her children's private life

Angelina Jolie shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Angelina Jolie gets candid about her childrens private life
Angelina Jolie gets candid about her children's private life

Angelina Jolie has gotten candid about privacy of her children, whom she shares with actor and husband Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the 49-year-old actress said that none of her offspring wants a public-facing career.

"None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time," the Salt actress shared.

The ex-wife of Pitt opened up about how her children value their privacy. "They're quite private,” Jolie explained.

According to the actress, who will soon star in biographical movie Maria, Shiloh (Jolie’s daughter) is extremely private.

“They weren't born to privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow," she maintained.

The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress also talked about how her kids love working behind the camera and shared that her children Maddox and Pax have worked with her behind the scenes on Maria.

She described it as an "amazing" experience.

Jolie also shared that she produced the Broadway show, The Outsiders, with Vivienne earlier this year.

The actress shares six children with ex-husband, Brad Pitt; 23-year-old Maddox, 21-year-old Pax, 19-year-old Zahara, 18-year-old Shiloh, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Molly-Mae Hague gives sneak peek into her 'unglamorous' life after Tommy Fury split
Molly-Mae Hague gives sneak peek into her 'unglamorous' life after Tommy Fury split
Taylor Swift takes aim at Joe Jonas during 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift takes aim at Joe Jonas during 'Eras Tour'
King Charles shatters Prince Harry, Meghan's UK return plan? video
King Charles shatters Prince Harry, Meghan's UK return plan?
King Charles receives shocking news from Canada amid Prince Harry's trip
King Charles receives shocking news from Canada amid Prince Harry's trip
Brad Pitt forcing Angelina Jolie to roung up everything she owns
Brad Pitt forcing Angelina Jolie to roung up everything she owns
Kristin Cavallari opens up about her love life: 'There's no chill'
Kristin Cavallari opens up about her love life: 'There's no chill'
Prince William breaks Royal tradition with emotional admission
Prince William breaks Royal tradition with emotional admission
Prince Harry now at a breaking point and yearns for life before he married
Prince Harry now at a breaking point and yearns for life before he married