Angelina Jolie gets candid about her children's private life

Angelina Jolie has gotten candid about privacy of her children, whom she shares with actor and husband Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the 49-year-old actress said that none of her offspring wants a public-facing career.

"None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time," the Salt actress shared.

The ex-wife of Pitt opened up about how her children value their privacy. "They're quite private,” Jolie explained.

According to the actress, who will soon star in biographical movie Maria, Shiloh (Jolie’s daughter) is extremely private.

“They weren't born to privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow," she maintained.

The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress also talked about how her kids love working behind the camera and shared that her children Maddox and Pax have worked with her behind the scenes on Maria.

She described it as an "amazing" experience.

Jolie also shared that she produced the Broadway show, The Outsiders, with Vivienne earlier this year.

The actress shares six children with ex-husband, Brad Pitt; 23-year-old Maddox, 21-year-old Pax, 19-year-old Zahara, 18-year-old Shiloh, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.