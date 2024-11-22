Cher recalls dating one famous celebrity who left her heartbroken

Cher recently uncovered a shocking chapter of her past love life.

The 78-year-old diva appeared on The Howard Stern Show to promote her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part 1, which was released on November 19, 2024.

During the interview, the “Goddess of Pop” revealed that the only celebrity she dated once broke up with her.

The Grammy-winning pop icon was asked if guys expected an amazing night with her as she is Cher.

To which, the singer quickly responded affirmatively, “Yes, and they get it.”

The host then added, “Who would ever leave you?” Cher, in her response, shared, “Few men, few men.”

Elaborating it further, she said, “Look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer and he left.”

Upon being asked that why did the Top Gun actor left her, Cher said that because sometimes people only meant to stay with someone so long.

In 2021, the If I Could Turn Back Time hitmaker revealed how did she meet Val for the first time, as she recalled, “I met him at a birthday party my friend was having for me.”

“We became friends because we laughed at the same things constantly,” she recalled.

Cher, who dated the actor for two years between 1982 and 1984, also admitted that their 13-year age gap, “was a bigger deal back then” in Hollywood.