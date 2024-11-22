 
Geo News

Miley Cyrus reveals huge secret she kept from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her past

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Miley Cyrus reveals huge secret she kept from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus reveals huge secret she kept from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has admitted lying to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

During her conversation with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus reveals a huge secret she kept from Hemsworth.

Cyrus admitted that she was “attracted to girls way before [she] was ever attracted to guys.”

“I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it ― so I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me,” she said.

The Used To Be Young hitmaker added, “The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl — two of them.”

Cyrus revealed that Hemsworth was the first guy she ever slept with, but lied to him about her virginity at the time because she was worried he might think of her as a “loser.”

She said, “I couldn’t think of anyone so I just made somebody up that I knew but we’d never actually had sex before.”

However, Cyrus kept the lie for almost a decade but came clean when Hemsworth’s friend was marrying the guy she had falsely claimed to have slept with.

“So then [Liam] was like, 'Now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with. So then ― when I was like 24 ― I had to say that I lied when I was 16,” the Grammy winner shared.

Comedian Joe Lycett breaks silence on shock baby scandal
Comedian Joe Lycett breaks silence on shock baby scandal
Lindsay Lohan reveals why Kristin Chenoweth apologized during 'Our Little Secret' video
Lindsay Lohan reveals why Kristin Chenoweth apologized during 'Our Little Secret'
Cynthia Erivo reflects on 'Wicked's' message and her makeover
Cynthia Erivo reflects on 'Wicked's' message and her makeover
Jodie Turner-Smith pays tribute to Michael Fassbender
Jodie Turner-Smith pays tribute to Michael Fassbender
'The Osbournes' producer, Cal Boyington dies at 63
'The Osbournes' producer, Cal Boyington dies at 63
Yet another Diddy secret exposed from rapper's famous party
Yet another Diddy secret exposed from rapper's famous party
Miley Cyrus talks about giving ‘freedom' to fellow female artists
Miley Cyrus talks about giving ‘freedom' to fellow female artists
Cynthia Erivo pours her heart out on friendship with ‘kindest' Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo pours her heart out on friendship with ‘kindest' Ariana Grande