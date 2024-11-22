Miley Cyrus reveals huge secret she kept from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has admitted lying to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

During her conversation with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus reveals a huge secret she kept from Hemsworth.

Cyrus admitted that she was “attracted to girls way before [she] was ever attracted to guys.”

“I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it ― so I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me,” she said.

The Used To Be Young hitmaker added, “The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl — two of them.”

Cyrus revealed that Hemsworth was the first guy she ever slept with, but lied to him about her virginity at the time because she was worried he might think of her as a “loser.”

She said, “I couldn’t think of anyone so I just made somebody up that I knew but we’d never actually had sex before.”

However, Cyrus kept the lie for almost a decade but came clean when Hemsworth’s friend was marrying the guy she had falsely claimed to have slept with.

“So then [Liam] was like, 'Now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with. So then ― when I was like 24 ― I had to say that I lied when I was 16,” the Grammy winner shared.