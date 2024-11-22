Prince Andrew comes up with plan to raise money amid King Charles feud

Prince Andrew has reportedly found a way to raise finances after King Charles stopped giving him his personal allowance.



This comes as the Duke of York’s feud with the monarch intensifies over the Royal Lodge as Andrew remains adamant that he is not going to vacate the property.

A new report has revealed that despite Charles' efforts to evict him, Andrew has secured the funds needed to continue living in the 30-room mansion.

Royal expert and author, Robert Hardman told In Touch Weekly, “Someone said to me the other day, he’s got nothing else.”

“He has no public life. He has no public role. And he’s clearly devoted to this home, and he likes being there. So, if he can make it work, he’s going to try,” the author of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story said.

Following this, a source told the publication that “Andrew is going to have raise more money,” adding that the mansion needs numerous repairs and updates for which he “may not have the money for all of that.”