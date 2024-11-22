'The Osbournes' producer, Cal Boyington dies at 63

The Osbournes producer, Michael Carlton “Cal” Boyington passed away.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood agent and TV producer, died at the age of 53 after being found unconscious at home in San Pedro, California.

According to his brother, B.G. Dickey, after finding Cal unconscious, he was later pronounced dead on Monday.

Even though the medical examiners believe it was a heart attack that took the producer’s life, however the exact cause of demise remains unknown.

“Officials won’t know definitively until the completion of toxicology tests,” THR mentioned.

The statement issued to the outlet continued, “Known for his boundless energy, magnetic personality, and zest for life, Cal was truly the life of every party.”

“He possessed an extraordinary ability to light up a room and bring joy to everyone he met. Those who knew Cal would attest to his unwavering passion for living each day to its fullest,” it further read.

Michael Carlton Boyington, famously known as Cal in the industry, rose to prominence when he worked on the hit reality show, The Osbournes, from 2002 to 2005, documenting the lives of the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne along with their family, turning their daughter, Kelly and son Jack into household names as well.