 
Geo News

'The Osbournes' producer, Cal Boyington dies at 63

Michael Carlton Boyington's cause of death remains unknown after being found unconscious at his home

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

The Osbournes producer, Cal Boyington dies at 63
'The Osbournes' producer, Cal Boyington dies at 63

The Osbournes producer, Michael Carlton “Cal” Boyington passed away.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood agent and TV producer, died at the age of 53 after being found unconscious at home in San Pedro, California.

According to his brother, B.G. Dickey, after finding Cal unconscious, he was later pronounced dead on Monday.

Even though the medical examiners believe it was a heart attack that took the producer’s life, however the exact cause of demise remains unknown.

“Officials won’t know definitively until the completion of toxicology tests,” THR mentioned.

The statement issued to the outlet continued, “Known for his boundless energy, magnetic personality, and zest for life, Cal was truly the life of every party.”

“He possessed an extraordinary ability to light up a room and bring joy to everyone he met. Those who knew Cal would attest to his unwavering passion for living each day to its fullest,” it further read.

Michael Carlton Boyington, famously known as Cal in the industry, rose to prominence when he worked on the hit reality show, The Osbournes, from 2002 to 2005, documenting the lives of the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne along with their family, turning their daughter, Kelly and son Jack into household names as well.

Cara Delevingne dishes on her 'wild ride' with Taylor Swift after former's breakup
Cara Delevingne dishes on her 'wild ride' with Taylor Swift after former's breakup
Henry Winkler shuts down daughter Zoe's reality TV dream
Henry Winkler shuts down daughter Zoe's reality TV dream
Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle with 'smart move' video
Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle with 'smart move'
King Charles coronation cost draws criticism video
King Charles coronation cost draws criticism
Prince Harry headed face first to destruction for one key reason
Prince Harry headed face first to destruction for one key reason
‘Harry - The Lost Prince' to rehash old wounds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
‘Harry - The Lost Prince' to rehash old wounds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Cynthia Erivo exposes what really happened behind the scenes of 'Wicked'
Cynthia Erivo exposes what really happened behind the scenes of 'Wicked'
Former MTV comedian Tom Green set to make comeback
Former MTV comedian Tom Green set to make comeback