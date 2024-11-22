Miley Cyrus talks about giving ‘freedom' to fellow female artists

Miley Cyrus has expressed that she believes she has given freedom to other female artists.

Speaking in a video for Spotify’s Billions Club, the 31-year-old singer expressed that she is happy to have had a positive influence in the same way idols like Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, and Dolly Parton did for her.

Cyrus, who has been held up as an inspiration to singers such as Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan, said, "I have my own artists that have created who I am, like a Stevie Nicks or Dolly Parton or Tina Turner.”

The Flowers hitmaker went on to explain that even though they kind of look up to her in the way that she has looked up to these other women, it’s really important that they do it their own way.

“Because that’s what my career has represented above all else, is that even though I have always looked to these influences, I’ve always done it my own way," said the Angels Like You crooner.

Before concluding, Cyrus added, " So I think the freedom that I’ve kind of given these other artists to be themselves, do it proud and loud, it’s just amazing to watch that kind of be so impactful and influential."

Her interview comes amid the singer’s announcement of releasing her ninth studio album, tentatively titled Something Beautiful.