Prince William gives King Charles sneak peek at his vision for a more modern monarchy

Prince William has been showing King Charles that he would break Royal traditions after becoming the King with his recent statements, a Royal expert has claimed.



The Prince of Wales’ recent admission about 2024 being the “hardest” year due to his wife Kate Middleton and the monarch’s cancer diagnosis shows a shift in Royal traditions, claimed Jennie Bond.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, the expert noted that William’s statement appeared to have broken the Royal tradition, giving a sneak peek into modern monarchy.

Bond further noted how the William will do things differently when he becomes King, instead of just following old traditions.

“It’s the clearest statement so far that William does want to be a different kind of monarch. We have all suggested that this was his intention, but now we have heard it from William himself,” she said.

He wants to put his own stamp on how things are done and I think we’ll see a lot less of traditions and a lot less of doing things in a certain way because that’s how they’ve always been done.

“He’s a Prince and will one day be a King of his generation, that is exactly what we need and good on William for saying it so clearly.”