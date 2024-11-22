Comedian Joe Lycett breaks silence on shock baby scandal

Joe Lycett is addressing the public reaction to his surprise baby announcement last month.

In a recent interview, the comedian spoke of his follower's scepticism over the authenticity of his announcement given his usual pranks.

"It's unexpected for me to have a baby because lots of people think of me as the gay bloke off the telly," Daily Mail quoted him.

The Late Night With Lycett star noted how some fans even suspected that the comedian was rather "holding a potato."

His interview comes along with a confirmation from the publication about the baby's arrival. The new dad now shares how his first weeks of fatherhood went by "crying."

"I've done a lot of, I mean less so now, but the first sort of two weeks I did a lot of crying because I did a lot of nostalgia for the future and imagined what he would be like when he was 20 and then worried about him when he's an old man and I can't be there for him," the outlet quoted the father-of-one.

Lycett welcomed his baby son with his partner, whose identity he is keeping secret, but has previously jokingly referred to her as "Denise."