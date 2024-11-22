Cher announces huge career shift post memoir release

Cher just announced a major career shift!

The 78-year-old legendary singer has revealed that she plans on re-entering the acting industry by starring in movies.

Back in the 1980s, Cher has delivered stellar performances in films such as Silkwood, Mask and Moonstruck, with the latter scoring the music icon an Oscar award.

Now, the Believe hitmaker opened up about returning to dominate the big screens by the grace of an invitation from the 85-year-old director, Francis Ford Coppola.

During a talk in New York to promote her newly released memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part 1, The Sun reported that the After All crooner stated, “Francis Ford Coppola sent me an email the other day. He wants us to do a movie that we talked about 20 years ago.”

“He got me into movies. He once said to me when I was in Vegas, ‘Why are you not doing movies?’” she said of the Megalopolis director.

Additionally, as the Goddess of Pop expressed her love for both music and acting, she drew a unique comparison between the two, saying, “Singing and dancing is like having a party at someone’s house.

“Acting is like having a party at your house, and one is more fun,” Cher further mentioned.