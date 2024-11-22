 
Geo News

Inside Rihanna's next business venture after 'Fenty' hair

Rihanna is reportedly planning to expand her business portfolio

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Photo: Inside Rihanna’s next business venture after Fenty hair
Photo: Inside Rihanna’s next business venture after 'Fenty' hair

Rihanna is reportedly starting a new product line focused on kid’s apparel.

According to a new report of Life & Style, the former girlfriend of Drake wants to try her hands on designing apparel for kids.

“Rihanna has set her sights on designing for kids,” an insider told the publication.

As fans will be aware, Rihanna launched her first business venture, with Puma in 2015, but Rihanna stepped out of the business in 2017 to focus on other things.

Finally, she returned to start her own haircare line, called Fenty Hair, on June 13, 2024.

“She knows she can deliver stuff other parents will want,” the source remarked in conclusion.

Previously, RadarOnline.com revealed the songstress was planning to start a range of reusable cloth nappies as well.

Rihanna getting into kids’ business can be a good starting point in her journey as a designer as she shares two children with partner A$AP Rocky.

Last year, the songstress gave birth to her second child, another son, a year after she welcomed her son, RZA Athelson, and now she is reportedly planning a third addition. 

