Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces another harrowing sexual assault allegation

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a new sexual abuse lawsuit which accuses him of raping a teen at one of his Hampton's White Parties.

The lawsuit is filed by a former model, who claims she was only 17 when Sean Combs raped her at the infamous Fourth of July bash at his mansion in 2004, per Radar Online.

“The event was lavishly decorated, featured live music performances and boasted top-tier food and beverages, an atmosphere of opulence and luxury, full of celebrities,” the documents obtained by the publication read.

"Many unsuspecting individuals, like Plaintiff, were recruited to attend these parties," it continued.

The suit alleged that the model was drugged at the event and threatened into silence.

It read: "Combs told Plaintiff that she would be in danger if she spoke about what had occurred", saying he "ran New York and would ruin her.”

"At this point, Plaintiff recognized that at least Combs had sexually assaulted her, while she was unconscious. She feared for her life," it added.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

