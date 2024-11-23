Jennifer Lopez set aside her 'ego' to star in ex Ben Affleck's film

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she had to let go of her “ego” to star in ex-husband Ben Affleck’s latest movie.

Unstoppable, based on a true story, produced by Affleck along with his close pal Matt Damon, stars Lopez as the wrestler’s mother, Judy Robles.

Speaking with Amazon/MGM, Lopez said, “It was an honour to be a part of Anthony's story and to play Judy.”

“I approached the role with a complete lack of ego where you have to go in there and have so much respect for the person you are playing because it's her story,” she added.

Lopez went on to explain that she let go of herself to sink into the character, saying, “I disappeared, there was no Jennifer, no JLO - that person on the screen is just Judy.”

“Luckily I got to spend time with her and see who she was alone and as a mother,” the Atlas actress shared.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6 and premiere on Prime on January 16.