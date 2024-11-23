Jake Paul reveals one thing he 'didn't like' from Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul just revealed that his fight with Mike Tyson might have not been as fulfilling as he thought it would be.

During his latest episode of his brother, Logan Paul's imPaulsive Podcast, the 28-year-old boxer opened up about a regret he had despite his victory over the legendary heavyweight boxer.

For context, on November 16, Paul beat Tyson by unanimous decision in the highly anticipated and now quite controversial boxing match which was held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight, that comprised of eight rounds with scores being, 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour of Paul who, in-turn, paid respect to the former WBC champion, by dropping his gloves before the final bell and bowing to him.

Along with the viewers of the fight, who were already quite disappointed with the outcome as well as during the fight, as boos started erupting during the final two rounds, now Jake himself has revealed a regret that he holds from the fight.

"I wish he would have put up a better fight so I could have risen more and done more," he said, adding, "He was surviving, so, that was the only thing I didn't like."

When asked how the punches that Mike Tyson delivered, felt, the YouTuber replied, "I didn't feel a thing to be honest."