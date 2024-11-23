 
Miley Cyrus stays 'calm' with beau Maxx Morando: Source

The singer is “very in sync” with Boyfriend Maxx Morando

Web Desk
November 23, 2024

Miley Cyrus stays super calm and thrives in the company of her boyfriend Maxx Morando.

As per People reported, the 31-year-old singer is living "a great life” with his beau and they share a strong and harmonious connection.

A source revealed to the outlet, “He calms her down. She thrives with him,” adding that the couple are “very in sync”

“She finds him talented and inspiring. They have a lot of fun together,” the insider continued.

Another tipster said of the lovebirds, “She’s super happy and grounded with her boyfriend. It’s a healthy, good relationship."

“They stay in a lot and are very low-key. They’ll sometimes go out for date nights in their neighborhood. They’re very normal.”

It is pertinent to mention that Cyrus and the musician have been romantically linked since 2021.

In a recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the Flowers singer gushed over Morando and confessed that being younger than her he “looks at life differently.”

“He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters, honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah,’” Cyrus said.

