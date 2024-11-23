Leon Thomas III details 'frequency of freedom' to create music

Leon Thomas III just revealed the secret to writing award-winning music.

According to the Grammy-winning musician, crafting music is like “science” holding behind an incredible phenomenon that occurs before its birth.

The Victorious alum has remained a familiar face in Hollywood from his Nickelodeon acting and music career as well as his production and writing credits with stars like Drake, SZA and Ariana Grande.

However, during the latest endeavor of his musical career, the Song 2 U singer has proven that he is also more than capable of creating hit solo music and selling out multiple concerts.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Leon mentioned, "The most interesting part of that science [of writing] is that you don't have to play by the rules of what everybody else is doing."

He continued, "You can stand on your own two feet and dare to be different. And it may take a second, but people usually pick up that frequency of freedom."

Leon Thomas III, who is currently promoting his sophomore album titled, Mutt, that was released last month, is now performing to for his fans throughout the United States, with the crowds growing bigger each time in comparison to his previous shows.

"After the shows, I definitely have those exhale moments that are just so beautiful, seeing sold-out crowds and people enjoy the music and really identify with it. It's something I dreamt of, something I have on my wall," he stated, admitting, "It's a beautiful thing to be here now…"