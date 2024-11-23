Christina Aguilera gushes over 'special bond' with Sabrina Carpenter

Christina Aguilera revealed that she shares a special bond with Sabrina Carpenter.

The 43-year-old singer talked about her love and admiration for the Please Please Please hitmaker days after performing together.

“I’ve grown such a special bond with Sabrina over the past few months and truly love seeing her kill it out there,” Aguilera told People.

“I have so much respect and love for what it takes to uphold the schedule and the touring demands that pop star life comes with.”

Aguilera recently joined the Espresso singer during Carpenter’s show at Crypto.com in Los Angeles to perform two of her biggest hits What a Girl Wants and Ain’t No Other Man on Friday, November 15.

“Her poise and composed stamina is always a pleasure to work with, and we always have so much fun together. It’s an easy connection,” she continued.

“The fans have been so incredible as well, adding so much love to all we do together! I love loyal ones who ride for their queen, so it’s been lovely to witness and it warms my heart!” the Beautiful singer added.