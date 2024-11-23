 
Geo News

Christina Aguilera gushes over 'special bond' with Sabrina Carpenter

The "Espresso" singer and the "What a Girl Wants" singer have recently shared the stage in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk
|

November 23, 2024

Christina Aguilera gushes over special bond with Sabrina Carpenter
Christina Aguilera gushes over 'special bond' with Sabrina Carpenter

Christina Aguilera revealed that she shares a special bond with Sabrina Carpenter.

The 43-year-old singer talked about her love and admiration for the Please Please Please hitmaker days after performing together.

“I’ve grown such a special bond with Sabrina over the past few months and truly love seeing her kill it out there,” Aguilera told People.

“I have so much respect and love for what it takes to uphold the schedule and the touring demands that pop star life comes with.”

Aguilera recently joined the Espresso singer during Carpenter’s show at Crypto.com in Los Angeles to perform two of her biggest hits What a Girl Wants and Ain’t No Other Man on Friday, November 15.

“Her poise and composed stamina is always a pleasure to work with, and we always have so much fun together. It’s an easy connection,” she continued.

“The fans have been so incredible as well, adding so much love to all we do together! I love loyal ones who ride for their queen, so it’s been lovely to witness and it warms my heart!” the Beautiful singer added.

Miley Cyrus stays 'calm' with beau Maxx Morando: Source
Miley Cyrus stays 'calm' with beau Maxx Morando: Source
Kanye West wants to remarry Bianca Censori in barely-there outfit: Source
Kanye West wants to remarry Bianca Censori in barely-there outfit: Source
Taylor Swift pampering Britanny Mahomes amid pregnancy: Source
Taylor Swift pampering Britanny Mahomes amid pregnancy: Source
Gisele Bundchen involves Tom Brady kids in baby number 3 preps: Report
Gisele Bundchen involves Tom Brady kids in baby number 3 preps: Report
Kanye West, Bianca Censori pretending to be solid: Report
Kanye West, Bianca Censori pretending to be solid: Report
Kendrick Lamar releases unannounced surprise album 'GNX'
Kendrick Lamar releases unannounced surprise album 'GNX'
Leon Thomas III details 'frequency of freedom' to create music
Leon Thomas III details 'frequency of freedom' to create music
Cher recalls 'messed up' experience that left her 'frightened'
Cher recalls 'messed up' experience that left her 'frightened'